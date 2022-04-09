FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

