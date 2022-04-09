FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.23 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.