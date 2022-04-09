FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

