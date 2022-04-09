FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pool by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pool by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $422.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $361.88 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.