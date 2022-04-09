FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $124.27 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

