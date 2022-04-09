FDx Advisors Inc. Has $872,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

