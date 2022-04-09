FDx Advisors Inc. Has $960,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

