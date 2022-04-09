FDx Advisors Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

