FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of AER stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

