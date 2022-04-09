FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

