FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,339,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

