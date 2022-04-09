FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,484 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

