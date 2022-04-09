FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.29. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.