FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.