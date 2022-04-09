FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 24,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Danaher by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $299.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $229.03 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

