FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,319 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $137.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

