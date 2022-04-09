FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,758 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

