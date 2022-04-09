FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

