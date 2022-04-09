FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,420.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

