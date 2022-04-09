Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRT. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $983,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

