Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 61,647 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.68. 11,409,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,567,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $221.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

