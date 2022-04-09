Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 33,136 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $58,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. 2,321,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average is $235.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

