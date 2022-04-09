Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) Insider Buys A$16,914.15 in Stock

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ – Get Rating) insider Zane Yoshida acquired 25,245 shares of Fiji Kava stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$16,914.15 ($12,717.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Fiji Kava alerts:

About Fiji Kava (Get Rating)

Fiji Kava Limited operates as a medicinal kava health and wellness company in Australia, Fiji, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the United States. It sources, produces, markets, and sells noble kava extract capsules, instant powder mixes, and flavored shots under the Fiji Kava and Taki Mai brand names. The company offers its products through supermarkets, health professionals, health food stores, retail channels, and other health-related businesses, as well as operates fijikava.com e-commerce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiji Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiji Kava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.