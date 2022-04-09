Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) Insider Buys A$16,914.15 in Stock

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ – Get Rating) insider Zane Yoshida acquired 25,245 shares of Fiji Kava stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$16,914.15 ($12,717.41).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
About Fiji Kava
