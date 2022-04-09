Financial Contrast: APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. APA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares APA and Canadian Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.87 $973.00 million $2.59 16.61 Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.85 $6.12 billion $5.17 12.43

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than APA. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for APA and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 5 11 1 2.76 Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 10 0 2.67

APA presently has a consensus target price of $41.31, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than APA.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 12.44% -552.09% 10.91% Canadian Natural Resources 23.33% 21.20% 9.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

APA has a beta of 4.43, suggesting that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats APA on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

