Financial Review: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) versus Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

94.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for e.l.f. Beauty and Waldencast Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 5 0 2.71 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $34.29, suggesting a potential upside of 32.43%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 5.32% 10.77% 6.30% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Waldencast Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 4.24 $6.23 million $0.38 68.13 Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Waldencast Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Waldencast Acquisition (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.