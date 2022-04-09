Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.94

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.94 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 72.44 ($0.95). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 374,362 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £95.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

