Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company. It provides range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services. Finward Bancorp, formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is based in MUNSTER, Ind. “

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,399,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp (Get Rating)

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finward Bancorp (FNWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.