First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.39

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 760,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

