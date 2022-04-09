First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

