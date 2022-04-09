First Bank & Trust Sells 169 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.82 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

