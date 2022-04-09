First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 778,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

