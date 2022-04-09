First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.50

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 6278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

