First Interstate Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 246,336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $330,352,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.