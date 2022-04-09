First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $194.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $188.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.50.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $153.84 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.59.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.