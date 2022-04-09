First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.41

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.41 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 112339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

