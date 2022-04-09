First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post sales of $167.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.21 million and the lowest is $164.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $697.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $704.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $816.19 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $822.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 61,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.