Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

