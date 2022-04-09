Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

NYSE:FTK opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

