Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

