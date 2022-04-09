Flux (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $354.94 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Flux has a market cap of $354.94 million and $16.60 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003612 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 230,888,517 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

