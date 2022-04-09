FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Announces Earnings Results

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$2.53 million for the quarter.
Shares of CVE FLY opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.14.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.