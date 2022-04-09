Ford Motor (F) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 97,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 72,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

