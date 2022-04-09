Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:FOR opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.