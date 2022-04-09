Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:FTS opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Fortis has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

