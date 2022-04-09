Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of FTS opened at $51.39 on Thursday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $153,165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $5,623,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

