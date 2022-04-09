Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,571 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Fortive stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

