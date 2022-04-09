Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.72. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 5,835 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

