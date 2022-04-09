Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (FDZ) traded 162.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $654,913.47 and $58,699.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,907,106 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

