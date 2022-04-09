FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Up 2%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.96 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64). 373,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 318,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £310.07 million and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.