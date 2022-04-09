Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.34 ($49.82).

Shares of FPE opened at €25.05 ($27.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.95. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

